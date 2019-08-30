Intl Business Machines (IBM) Market Valuation Rose While Cullinan Associates Has Increased by $427,653 Its Position; As Epizyme (EPZM) Stock Rose, Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Cut Position

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 69,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 234,660 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 3,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 50,077 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 47,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.01M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp has 16,319 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 47,000 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc invested in 77,422 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Country Bankshares owns 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,392 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs holds 0.23% or 20,514 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research holds 0.91% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma reported 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Personal Cap Corp invested in 12,552 shares. Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi has invested 0.91% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 2,394 shares in its portfolio. Ally Fincl has invested 1.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bankshares, a Missouri-based fund reported 92,975 shares. The Georgia-based Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Destination Wealth invested in 0.04% or 5,197 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Investors Should Buy the Dip After IBM Shares Fell – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “National Express Turns To Vodafone Business And IBM To Boost Digital Journey With Hybrid Cloud – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “BetterInvesting Magazine Releases November Stock To Study And Undervalued Stock Choices For Investors’ Informational And Educational Use – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl New Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18,340 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,455 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 4.89M shares. Consonance Mgmt Lp accumulated 2.72% or 3.48 million shares. 75,000 are held by Weiss Multi. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 411,780 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 77,714 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 915 shares. Prelude Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 945 shares in its portfolio. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Fmr Limited holds 0.01% or 3.48M shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 250 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Rock Springs Cap Management LP invested in 1.75 million shares. Woodstock invested in 0.08% or 37,079 shares. Macquarie Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Epizyme Inc (EPZM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Epizyme (EPZM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Epizyme, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Immunomedics (IMMU) Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.