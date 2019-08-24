Intl Business Machines Ibm (INTC) Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake by $77.24 Million as Share Price Declined; Long Road Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Adp (ADP)

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Adp (ADP) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 57,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 53,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Adp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp Ibm (INTC) by 77.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 547,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58 million, down from 707,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NYSE:PM) by 21,500 shares to 155,700 shares, valued at $15.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 8,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 3,492 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa accumulated 240,090 shares or 1.93% of the stock. 214,393 were accumulated by Girard Prtn Ltd. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia invested in 0.49% or 959,411 shares. Cornerstone Partners Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 96,927 shares. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 413,900 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gru stated it has 3,817 shares. Asset Management Incorporated reported 15,059 shares. 246,070 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 37,000 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 7,132 shares stake. Hanson Doremus Inv Management owns 11,268 shares. Howe Rusling Inc, New York-based fund reported 18,098 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.23% or 480,035 shares in its portfolio. 5,145 were accumulated by Northeast Finance Consultants Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Investment has 55,067 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Beaumont Finance Ptnrs Ltd owns 3,414 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated stated it has 7,500 shares. Ims Cap Management reported 3,449 shares. Leavell Invest Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 20,337 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.6% or 92,693 shares. 19,046 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.14% or 183,168 shares. Grimes & Communication stated it has 2,347 shares. 34,948 are owned by First Allied Advisory Svcs. 156,452 are owned by Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity. Orca Investment Management owns 4,302 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,312 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 332,640 shares.

