Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Has Trimmed Stake by $420,462; Comcast A (CMCSA) Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Increased Its Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp A (CMCSA) by 22317.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 16,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,589 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, up from 74 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 25.66M shares traded or 41.14% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is Pre-Conditional; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SKY IMPLIES £22.0B VALUE; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 12/03/2018 – Texas Southern University Partners with Comcast to Provide Xfinity On Campus to Students; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,534 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, down from 9,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.39. About 2.39M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “When Comcast Stock Hits $45 Youâ€™ll Wish Youâ€™d Bought It Sooner – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/10: (HLIT) (NIO) (MDR) (TMUS) (AAL) (CMCSA) (LEVI) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Three Key Questions for Roku Stock Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: New Highs Are Here, But Can They Last? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 9,685 shares to 6,285 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Sctr Spdr Etf (XLU).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

