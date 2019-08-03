Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding Increased by Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management; Anchorage Capital Group Boosted Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $237.75 Million as Valuation Declined

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15 million, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98M shares traded or 127.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,025 shares to 6,425 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Intl Sel Fiv Etf (IDV) by 16,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,378 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden And Rygel invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Carroll Assoc Inc has 9,539 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nordea stated it has 3.73 million shares. Natl Asset Management holds 0.16% or 8,822 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 60,566 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Wellington Gp Llp has 4.59 million shares. Blackrock accumulated 60.31M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.78% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.46M shares. Cambridge Tru Com has 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Foundation Advsrs has 4,817 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Co Bancshares has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aviva Public Limited Company reported 347,668 shares. Wheatland stated it has 5,690 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 1.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 90,479 shares. Indiana Tru And Invest Management accumulated 7,135 shares.

