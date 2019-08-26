Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holder West Oak Capital Has Lifted Position by $438,933; Iconiq Capital Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $3.36 Million

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.65. About 1.81 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 20,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 307,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 327,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.49. About 5.76 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – EU leaders tell social networks to guarantee users’ privacy; 19/03/2018 – Facebook opening up ways for video creators to make money through subscriptions and branded content; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 30/03/2018 – Some advertisers are furious about Facebook’s latest privacy move; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new team dedicated to the blockchain. Messenger’s David Marcus is going to run it; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has saved a virtual trove of Android users’ personal call data that extends back years:; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg To Testify On Capitol Hill On April 10, 11 — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg apologises to EU lawmakers over data leak; 20/04/2018 – Indonesia demands more answers from Facebook on data misuse; 23/04/2018 – Facebook says it is taking down more material about ISIS, al-Qaeda

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Banque Pictet And Cie owns 713,193 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison And Ptnrs has invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davenport & Co Ltd Liability reported 27,658 shares stake. Strategic Advsrs Ltd holds 28,064 shares. Middleton Incorporated Ma owns 73,918 shares. 51,103 are held by Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company. Asset Management reported 0.95% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Lc has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealth Planning Ltd has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,006 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Com owns 103,205 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc has 82,303 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 22,597 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.13 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.