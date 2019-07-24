Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Increased Its Stake by $860,100 as Share Price Declined; Drexel Morgan & Company Increases Holding in At&T (T)

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.02. About 2.67M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 43.26 million shares traded or 51.88% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 04/05/2018 – HTC 2498.TW SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BLN IN APRIL, T$10.89 BLN IN JAN-APRIL; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 27,768 shares to 3,450 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,861 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI).

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57 million and $112.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.