Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increased Its Stake; Axa Lifted Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding

Axa increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 50,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.98M, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 3.86 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 9964.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 717,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 724,231 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, up from 7,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.18. About 968,611 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,702 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Moreover, Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wendell David Associate accumulated 0.2% or 9,157 shares. Grassi Invest reported 86,595 shares. Bridges Investment Management reported 40,122 shares. Headinvest Lc invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pettee Invsts reported 1.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). King Luther Corporation holds 0.12% or 111,074 shares in its portfolio. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 11,377 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.59% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Macroview Inv Management Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Trustco Comml Bank N Y owns 10,884 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Kistler invested in 4,944 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Boltwood Management has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Eqis Cap Management reported 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 4,825 shares to 7,688 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Developed World Ex (GWL) by 141,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,072 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

