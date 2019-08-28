Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holder Foster & Motley Has Upped Holding by $516,765 as Stock Value Rose; Visa (V) Stock Value Rose While San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Raised Its Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 277.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 27,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 37,765 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $178.38. About 3.81M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 3,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 20,441 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 16,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 4.28M shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Duquesne Family Office has 1.59% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 350,900 shares. 24,871 are held by Karp Corporation. Avalon Advsr Limited reported 198,858 shares. 3.20M are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Castleark Mngmt owns 274,061 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. One Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru accumulated 81,210 shares. Interocean Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,631 shares. 3,968 are held by Ssi Invest Mngmt Inc. Security Natl Company invested in 24,073 shares. Marshfield Assoc accumulated 5.61% or 586,430 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 0.48% or 10,758 shares. Argent Tru Company owns 77,758 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has invested 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wetherby Asset reported 42,514 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,400 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 2,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,264 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,617 shares to 203,065 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,963 shares, and cut its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX).