Intl. Business Machines (IBM) Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Lowered Stake; Motley Fool Wealth Management Holding in Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Boosted by $2.89 Million as Stock Value Declined

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 62,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 186,404 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73M, up from 123,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 14,644 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Intl. Business Machines (IBM) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 8,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 465,849 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.24 million, down from 474,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Intl. Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.97. About 858,980 shares traded. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $468,290 activity. WELCH M SCOTT also bought $425,100 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,324 shares to 16,586 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,813 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold LKFN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 19.00 million shares or 2.21% more from 18.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership stated it has 28,425 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,589 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors LP holds 1.1% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) or 131,707 shares. Clean Yield Gp stated it has 1,500 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Co reported 51,530 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Acg Wealth stated it has 5,142 shares. Morgan Stanley has 5,353 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs Gru has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Moreover, Walthausen And Limited Company has 0.68% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 110,406 shares. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) holds 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) or 151 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 4,363 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Counsel Inc owns 52,253 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 0.85% or 48,801 shares in its portfolio. Dodge Cox has invested 0.01% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Natl Pension Ser reported 965,296 shares stake. Associated Banc reported 31,987 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 28,024 are held by Miller Howard Investments Incorporated. The New Jersey-based Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.12% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 0.46% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 190,806 shares. Farmers Trust reported 2,126 shares. Advisory Services Network Lc reported 0.27% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.17% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Focused Wealth Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 7,579 shares. Colrain Ltd Liability Com reported 2,290 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hightower Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 429,204 shares.

Analysts await International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.15 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International BusineS Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology by 359,452 shares to 395,711 shares, valued at $57.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 150,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK).