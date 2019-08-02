Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holder Community Bank Lowered Stake by $441,048; First Eagle Investment Management Lifted Post Hldgs (POST) Stake by $64.96 Million

Community Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 127,118 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94 million, down from 130,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.32. About 6.24 million shares traded or 81.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 119195.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 595,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 596,477 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.26M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.76. About 841,529 shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies stated it has 3,900 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Everence Incorporated owns 17,782 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc has invested 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Natl Insur Co Tx holds 16,962 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 11,177 shares. Diversified Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Legacy Private Co accumulated 14,422 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.65% or 7.20 million shares. Penobscot Investment owns 0.47% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 15,816 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 7,233 shares. 19,522 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Limited. Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,348 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.24 million shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Mo Tbill Etf by 6,360 shares to 13,395 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Another Mixed Quarter for IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: An Example Of Mediocrity! – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.80 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Techcrunch.com which released: “Medallia stock up 76% following first day trading on the NYSE – TechCrunch” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ensco Rowan: Post-Tender Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Provide Update on Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Post Holdings Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Square Guidance Disappoints, Icahn Enters Cloudera – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 71,757 shares to 12.84M shares, valued at $879.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 146,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.26M shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Global Management stated it has 0.25% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.1% or 17,800 shares. 2,807 are owned by Gideon Advsr Incorporated. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation has 830 shares. Hennessy has 175,942 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Tn accumulated 27 shares. The Missouri-based Argent Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 3.99% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Howe And Rusling has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ajo LP has 3,099 shares. Guggenheim Cap stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,600 are owned by Ellington Grp Limited Liability Company. Whittier Of Nevada owns 40 shares.