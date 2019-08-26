Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holder Blue Edge Capital Has Decreased Stake; Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Market Valuation Rose While Tsp Capital Management Group Has Boosted Its Stake

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 2.66 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 15/05/2018 – UK’S CMA – IS CONSIDERING WHETHER THE SIBANYE/LONMIN TRANSACTION IF CARRIED INTO EFFECT, WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF A RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE IN PROCESS OF APPOINTING NEW AUDITOR; 03/05/2018 – Thirteen trapped underground at South African gold mine; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – SEISMIC EVENT THIS AFTERNOON, WHICH CAUSED A FALL OF GROUND IN AN OPERATING STOPE AT ITS MASAKHANE MINE, DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS ON WEST RAND, 13 EMPLOYEES WERE UNACCOUNTED FOR; 04/05/2018 – Three Workers Still Missing at Sibanye Gold Mine After Four Die; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – ANOTHER TRAPPED EMPLOYEE HAS BEEN LOCATED, WHILE TWO EMPLOYEES REMAIN UNACCOUNTED FOR; 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – CONFIRM THERE WAS SEISMIC EVENT THAT TOOK PLACE PREVIOUS DAY MAY 21, AT MANYANO MINE, KLOOF OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Production Lost in 1Q to Be Recovered During Remainder of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda Rises 30%; Backs 2018 Production Targets

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $776.05M, down from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $129.62. About 1.73 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform

More notable recent Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sibanye-Stillwater: A Rally In PGM Prices Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Mining.com published: “Sibanye, Lonmin merge to create world’s largest platinum miner – MINING.com” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Sibanye-Stillwater Plunged on Thursday – The Motley Fool” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Sibanye-Stillwater in good financial, political position to negotiate wages â€“ report – MINING.com” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Capital Mngmt invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 11,721 are owned by M&R Mgmt. Bartlett And Comm Ltd owns 68,871 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 17,110 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Harvey Management reported 2,380 shares. 29,016 were accumulated by Van Eck Associates. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hendershot Invests Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,191 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Family Mngmt has 1.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,956 were reported by Parkside Bank And Tru. Torray Limited Company invested in 122,327 shares. 93,600 are owned by Intact Invest Management. Professional Advisory Ser invested in 0.09% or 3,328 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Demonstrates Commitment to Open Hardware Movement – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Companies Using AI to Grow – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Just Canâ€™t Compete With Current Board – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.