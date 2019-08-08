Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Stake Upped by Renaissance Investment Group Llc; Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Increased Silicom LTD (SILC) Holding

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $139.11. About 5.62 million shares traded or 54.40% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 49,460 shares traded or 77.25% up from the average. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,265 shares to 154,654 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Limited Company has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Allstate has 0.21% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ww Asset owns 77,217 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Syntal Prns Ltd holds 6,716 shares. Texas Yale invested in 0.04% or 6,346 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,640 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Endurance Wealth Management owns 4,685 shares. 10 holds 0.15% or 4,795 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,815 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,442 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning reported 30,998 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Company has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 31,388 are held by Grimes And. Huntington Comml Bank reported 132,671 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.