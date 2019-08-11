Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Stake Maintained by Renaissance Investment Group Llc; Sealed Air New (SEE) Stock Declined While Mufg Americas Holdings Decreased Stake

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 88.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 7,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40,000, down from 7,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 939,334 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.24 million shares traded or 42.78% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM Leveraging Red Hat For Hybrid Multi-Cloud Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: An Example Of Mediocrity! – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Red Is The New Blue – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital has 17,468 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hennessy Advsrs reported 0.67% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Greylin Mangement Inc owns 176,932 shares or 5.61% of their US portfolio. Stanley owns 17,360 shares. Palisade Cap Limited Liability Co Nj stated it has 3,172 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 21,748 shares. 2,881 were reported by Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 54,392 shares. Moreover, Prio Wealth LP has 0.36% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 54,954 shares. Management Of Virginia Llc holds 18,833 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.25% or 61,000 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,540 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 9,954 are owned by Gladius Cap Management Ltd Partnership. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.26% or 474,547 shares in its portfolio.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,443 shares to 657,804 shares, valued at $38.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sealed Air Announces Upcoming Event with the Financial Community – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.