Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Stake Has Lifted by Renaissance Investment Group Llc; Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Lowered Holding by $10.10 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 202,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 367,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 7.74M shares traded or 46.62% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 05/03/2018 41AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 58GZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – 37PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Adds Capital First Trust Company to Its Trust Network; 24/05/2018 – 19SM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 64OX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions Selected as Custodial Partner by Newly Launched Dakota Wealth Management; 24/05/2018 – 43GA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Pretax Operating Margin 35%; 11/04/2018 – Steven D. Black Elected to BNY Mellon Board of Directors

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.68. About 7.29 million shares traded or 112.28% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Tech Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Simplilearn Collaborates With IBM to Introduce Four Master’s Programs in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence Fields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Planning invested 2.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Centurylink Mgmt accumulated 17,927 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management LP holds 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 16,773 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beck Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,515 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wealthquest reported 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 1.1% or 3.73M shares. Moreover, Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc has 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 13,775 shares. 3,182 were reported by Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A. Accredited invested in 4,363 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 3.43M shares. Lourd Cap Llc invested 0.63% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11.86M shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 1,824 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.01% stake.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Bank of America Posts Mixed Q2 Results – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of NY Mellon Earnings Beat, Revenue Inline In Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “All 18 banks pass first part of Fed’s stress tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.