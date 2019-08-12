Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Stake Has Boosted by Renaissance Investment Group Llc; Balyasny Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Paychex (Put) (PAYX) as Stock Rose

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (Put) (PAYX) by 30.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 5,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 19,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.96. About 282,718 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 1.14 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie holds 0.13% or 691,797 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Linscomb And Williams has 0.05% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 7,955 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 221,920 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 4,980 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 18,684 shares. 128,929 were reported by Martin Currie Ltd. Markel reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Grimes And accumulated 4,280 shares. Moreover, Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 9,978 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The New York-based Gideon Cap Advsr has invested 0.2% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 62,660 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Ronna Sue Cohen has 2.7% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4.00 million shares. Puzo Michael J reported 4,000 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 961 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Paychex (PAYX) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Q3 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paychex: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: PAYX, ITW, AGN, APH, AEE – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 378,885 shares to 11,774 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 64,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,929 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).