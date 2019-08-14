Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Lifted Its Stake by $352,500; At&T (T) Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Upped Stake

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 4.52M shares traded or 23.63% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 23,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 308,521 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, up from 285,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 31.26M shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 17,927 shares to 48,483 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,671 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,495 are held by Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability Company. Evergreen Cap Management Llc holds 41,484 shares. Stearns Fincl Services Gp invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shikiar Asset Management has invested 3.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Howard Cap holds 0.09% or 21,184 shares in its portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Management has 18,400 shares for 5.25% of their portfolio. Shoker Counsel reported 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.28% or 8.22 million shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 36,895 shares. Phocas Fincl invested in 24,645 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Merchants invested in 76,791 shares. Tiemann Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.7% or 29,322 shares in its portfolio. Yakira Capital Incorporated holds 223,829 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) LP owns 96,670 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Department Mb State Bank N A has 0.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Co reported 1,228 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. M&T Bancshares reported 550,062 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.28% or 414,361 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Communications Ma reported 8,741 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 476 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 7,926 are owned by Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Novare Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.74% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co holds 309 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2,525 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Stockton reported 4,377 shares stake. Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md has invested 1.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 56 shares. 16,863 were accumulated by Rampart Mngmt Co Limited Liability Com. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd accumulated 1,726 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 4,967 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.