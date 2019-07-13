Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Has Increased Stake by $352,500 as Share Price Declined; Btim Cut Its Position in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by $2.47 Million as Stock Value Declined

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 36,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 527,707 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.13M, down from 564,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.35M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.12M for 17.47 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 3,012 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 26,872 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Stearns Financial Serv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,943 shares. Eastern Natl Bank reported 48,219 shares. 21,714 are held by Spinnaker. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa owns 17,388 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc reported 54,912 shares stake. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Co invested in 148,611 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,706 shares. Rockland Trust has invested 0.68% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 32,500 shares stake. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp holds 169,377 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 4,412 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 29.86M shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 78,509 shares to 271,406 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 8,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Corp/Ma (NASDAQ:INDB).