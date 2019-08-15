Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Has Boosted Its Holding by $352,500 as Stock Value Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Boys Arnold & Co Increased Stake by $8.91 Million

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.48. About 824,842 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 1.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,798 shares to 468,919 shares, valued at $51.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,070 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 20,486 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.05% or 98,257 shares in its portfolio. Co National Bank invested in 269,072 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 39,135 were reported by Monarch Cap Mngmt. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 962,591 shares. Wendell David Inc accumulated 1.06% or 52,591 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested in 0.6% or 69,230 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 2.48% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 97,165 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability invested 0.72% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Regentatlantic accumulated 31,783 shares. Pinnacle Ltd reported 0.32% stake. Dnb Asset Management As has 157,878 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Com The accumulated 0.52% or 3.70M shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2,320 shares. Fiera Cap Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3.55 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 364,955 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,857 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt has invested 0.85% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Private Na stated it has 6,852 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Forbes J M Llp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 40,253 shares. Birinyi Associate Inc owns 2,912 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). S&Co accumulated 0.23% or 14,644 shares. 20,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 10,957 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 173,554 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 1.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,588 shares. 7,718 are owned by Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Day In Market History: IBM Launches First PC – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM Might Slow Down Its Dividends To Remain Competitive – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.