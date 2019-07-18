Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Share Price Declined While Renaissance Investment Group Has Lifted by $352,500 Its Position; Greenleaf Trust Has Raised Its Holding in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) as Share Price Rose

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 13,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,111 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 75,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 16.69M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – Comcast Announces Nationwide Launch of xFi Pods: A New, Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $143.07. About 4.60 million shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,400 are owned by Taylor Asset Mgmt. Beddow Management stated it has 62,712 shares or 4.86% of all its holdings. Nomura reported 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 550 shares. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls reported 2,994 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Lc reported 0.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Bank Of The West owns 2,641 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fincl invested in 0.71% or 22,907 shares. 5,341 were reported by Optimum Investment Advsrs. Cibc Mkts has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company invested 3.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 2,755 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fort LP holds 0.46% or 16,319 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L also sold $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 9,024 shares to 2,632 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 465,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Management Limited accumulated 1.78% or 11.23 million shares. Parkside Savings Bank Tru reported 13,001 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 1.88 million shares. 13,666 were accumulated by Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department. Winslow Asset Mngmt invested in 2.67% or 317,565 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa invested in 0.15% or 24,440 shares. Founders Fincl Ltd Llc reported 5,035 shares. Nomura Holding Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Heartland Consultants accumulated 5,768 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Colony Grp Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Financial Bank Of Newtown holds 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 21,828 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 6,579 shares in its portfolio. Diker Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bridgewater Assocs Lp reported 0.04% stake. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.22% or 40,628 shares in its portfolio.