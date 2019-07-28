Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Position Held by Renaissance Investment Group Llc; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $570,000

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.90M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 2.32 million shares traded or 32.33% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi

More important recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha”, Streetinsider.com published: “More Puerto Rico protests planned as governor resists calls to resign – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. 4.80 million shares were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, worth $554.74 million on Tuesday, February 5. A WILHELMSEN A S sold 4.80 million shares worth $554.74M.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.92M for 11.49 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel invested 0.57% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Aviance Cap Limited Liability holds 0.97% or 56,504 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 3,270 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 108,271 shares. Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Nomura Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 24,412 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 78,757 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 0.04% or 816,492 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 7,660 shares. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 3,016 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 272,846 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Laurion Cap Management LP has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “IBM earnings: Whatâ€™s the plan for Red Hat? – MarketWatch” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Uncertain Future Of International Business Machines – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.