Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Position Has Raised by Renaissance Investment Group Llc; Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Boosted Stake

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 15,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 408,356 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40M, up from 393,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 1.36M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $142.63. About 2.05 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Invsts Incorporated holds 16,246 shares. Gru One Trading Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Advisory Service owns 2,632 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Company holds 0.17% or 5,369 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.03% or 20,971 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Pwr Ltd invested 2.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Csat Invest Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 27,170 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd invested in 0.07% or 68,750 shares. Birmingham Management Al has 28,617 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Field & Main Financial Bank holds 0.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,785 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp owns 2,102 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Argi Inv Service Limited Liability Com reported 22,559 shares. Broderick Brian C has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,821 shares. Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 470 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 21,106 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $135,150 was bought by Shaheen Gabriel. $51,160 worth of stock was bought by RINN RUSSELL B on Friday, May 31.

