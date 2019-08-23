Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Holding Has Raised by Renaissance Investment Group Llc; Westover Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stake by $530,550

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $130.92. About 2.09 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY)

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $148.99. About 84,300 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.23% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,602 shares. Knott David M owns 4,284 shares. Northstar Gru holds 3,701 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Bancshares invested in 92,975 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,469 shares. Invest Of Virginia Ltd Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 18,833 shares. Ironwood Counsel Lc accumulated 1.8% or 32,373 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.02% or 20,545 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Invest Advisors stated it has 52,599 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Arbor Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,153 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.44% or 44,284 shares in its portfolio. Burney Co invested 0.67% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Asset Mngmt One has 503,112 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson Co Limited Co has 0.23% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,028 shares. Ckw Fincl Gru stated it has 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 0.01% stake. Captrust Advsrs reported 1,394 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Loomis Sayles LP has 220,787 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,494 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 134,215 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Llc stated it has 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Invesco Ltd invested in 618,007 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital has 0.03% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Agf reported 10,939 shares. 51,078 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associates. Polar Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 231,282 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 26,047 shares to 107,667 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).