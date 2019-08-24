Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Holding Has Increased by Renaissance Investment Group Llc; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased Its Holding

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 55.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 25,255 shares as the company's stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 20,314 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 45,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 3.67 million shares traded or 47.30% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag stated it has 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Barclays Public Limited invested in 508,405 shares or 0.03% of the stock. World Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Kbc Nv invested in 0.12% or 177,235 shares. 21,449 are held by Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Rafferty Asset Lc has 27,098 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 7,186 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc has invested 0.1% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Css Limited Liability Il holds 2,843 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 27,200 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.33% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Colrain Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Jump Trading Lc holds 6,216 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Services Advisors accumulated 8,998 shares.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.91 million for 5.62 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,004 shares to 20,404 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 781,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).