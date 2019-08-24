Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Holder Renaissance Investment Group Raised Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Increased Position by $1.02 Million as Shares Declined

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 29,577 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 23,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.54% or 3.60M shares. Montgomery Investment invested in 4.83% or 76,803 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 411,668 shares. Ally Fin Inc reported 1.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moors And Cabot has 0.5% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chatham Capital Gp has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mcrae Mngmt Inc accumulated 50,401 shares. Logan Management reported 142,004 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 0.01% or 711 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 1,576 shares. Sandhill Ltd Liability has 3,781 shares. Invesco holds 2.43 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jones Finance Lllp has 4,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 0.85% or 22,672 shares. Cincinnati Ins Co holds 1.78% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 449,655 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,519 shares to 39,053 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,739 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).