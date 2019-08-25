Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Holder Renaissance Investment Group Has Raised Its Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $900,000

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24M, down from 139,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 10,700 shares to 54,700 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.