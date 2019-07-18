Intl Business Machines (I (IBM) Holder Augustine Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $409,041 as Share Price Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Broderick Brian C Lowered Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (I (IBM) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 2,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,839 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 13,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp (I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.70% or $6.73 during the last trading session, reaching $149.8. About 9.34M shares traded or 187.78% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.40 billion market cap company. It closed at $57.99 lastly. It is down 16.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,969 shares to 58,148 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU) by 43,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 4.92M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Limited holds 27,326 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. United Fire Grp Inc Inc invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). New England Research & Mgmt owns 9,665 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Moreover, Liberty Mgmt has 0.22% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ftb accumulated 90,479 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd reported 0.18% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 93,076 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 965 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Mellon has 0.52% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 13.17M shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru Company has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,279 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,810 shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 1.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Asset Mgmt One reported 0.38% stake.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 20.42 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

