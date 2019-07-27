Intl Business Machines Cor (IBM) Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $3.04 Million; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Quantres Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Position by $4.53 Million as Stock Price Rose

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Cor (IBM) by 34.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 21,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,428 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 61,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 88.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 30,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – PRIVACY COMMISSIONER LAUNCHES FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to step up verification of contentious ads; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile MAUs Quarter End 2.20B; 05/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Tariffs, the Greenway; 24/05/2018 – Facebook launches searchable archive of U.S. political ads; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Congress Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 11; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO to answer questions from UK lawmakers on April 26; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 19/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook at Center of Global Reckoning on Data Governance

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 17,087 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leading European institutions partner with IBM to accelerate joint research and educational opportunities in quantum computing – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Inc has invested 0.47% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 0.27% or 21,264 shares. Fagan Assoc invested in 1.1% or 18,180 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.4% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chesley Taft & Ltd has 37,583 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Ltd stated it has 27,847 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Carlson Capital Mgmt reported 3,345 shares. New South Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Valicenti Advisory Incorporated has 2,430 shares. 27,386 were accumulated by Nine Masts Cap Ltd. Brown Advisory Securities Lc reported 23,768 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,737 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 0.1% or 4,971 shares. Moreover, Cim Investment Mangement has 0.54% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 52,024 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy or Sell These 5 Hot IPOs? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News: Tesla Drives Lower; Facebook Pays the Piper – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pinterest Quietly Becoming a Threat to Instagram? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gruss & Communications has invested 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signaturefd Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,340 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investec Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 38,070 shares. Cohen Steers holds 13,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eagle Limited Liability Co accumulated 4.72M shares. Cim Ltd has invested 3.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.02 million were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Robertson Opportunity Lc has 24,400 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 6.43 million shares. Roberts Glore Company Il reported 0.21% stake. Paragon Cap Ltd Liability, a Kansas-based fund reported 300 shares. Thompson Management stated it has 32,653 shares. Cim Investment Mangement has 14,082 shares. 3G Cap LP holds 1.08% or 58,060 shares.