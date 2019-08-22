Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Stock Value Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Has Raised by $374,073 Its Stake; Westpac Banking Increased Steel Dynamics (STLD) Holding

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 10,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 billion, up from 55,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 1.42M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. RINN RUSSELL B bought 2,000 shares worth $51,160. The insider Pushis Glenn bought $149,986.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 22,000 shares to 105,429 shares, valued at $8.89 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 12,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,390 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

