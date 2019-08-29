Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Has Raised Its Position; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holding as Share Value Declined

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 2.60 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.02M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 914,942 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.22 million for 8.74 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 121,333 were accumulated by Voya Invest Management Limited Company. 273,956 were reported by First Republic Investment. Frontier Capital Lc holds 0.43% or 1.39M shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Lc holds 104,773 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Dupont Capital invested in 22,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 3,280 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1.93M shares stake. Synovus Finance invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. 52,900 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. Timucuan Asset Management Fl reported 7.08% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% or 841,052 shares in its portfolio. Yhb, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,800 shares. Eqis Mngmt stated it has 6,633 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Margin Improvement Can Drive HD Supply Holdings Upwards – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting HDS Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 19, 2019 : HDS, DSW, MIK, BITA – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Industrial Services Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in HD Supply Stock (HDS) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 100,000 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $65.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gamestop Corp New (Put) (NYSE:GME).