Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Boosted Holding by $374,073; Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Position Upped by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98M shares traded or 127.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 160,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.11 million, up from 918,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 3.61M shares traded or 65.18% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Port Report: Shipping Lines, Ports Pledge Support To Blockchain Group – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “UnitedHealth’s stock slump exacts nearly 30-point toll on Dow industrials — but IBM’s rally caps loss – MarketWatch” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Aurora Gets Burned; IBM Gets Over the Blues – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,018 were accumulated by Boston And Mngmt Inc. Cacti Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 6,852 are held by Private Tru Company Na. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 23,019 shares. 3,345 were reported by Carlson Management. Proffitt & Goodson reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Country Club Tru Na has invested 1.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Oh holds 2,071 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. L And S Advsr stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) stated it has 20,514 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.72% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 631,587 shares. Lbmc Inv Limited Liability Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,540 shares. Linscomb & Williams has 0.3% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Morgan Stanley owns 0.33% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8.23M shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 668,621 shares stake.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 12,752 shares to 252,688 shares, valued at $20.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 290,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,953 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Lc stated it has 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Ftb Advisors has invested 0.72% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Victory Capital Management holds 0.04% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 328,475 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated reported 94,494 shares. Arbor Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 7,705 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 4,500 shares. Paloma Prtnrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 40,794 shares. Churchill Management holds 0.43% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 269,223 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 162,005 shares. Miller Howard Investments reported 0.06% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 211,286 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Prelude Management Lc reported 27,084 shares. 2,742 are held by Kistler.