Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Holding Lifted by Gemmer Asset Management Llc; As Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Callahan Advisors Cut Its Holding

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $143.86. About 2.15M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 7,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 29,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.64. About 1.76M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth owns 2,724 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 2.01M were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Argyle Cap Mngmt invested in 25,875 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.85% or 1.18M shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited owns 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 32,105 shares. Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 46,452 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital (Trc) has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 20,514 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.87% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 74,521 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 347,668 shares. First Republic Invest Management has 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 362,866 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,200 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 367,915 shares. Bruce & invested in 139,800 shares or 3.85% of the stock. Novare Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 33,542 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 1,085 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 8,155 shares to 44,717 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbtx Inc.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $622.30M for 27.86 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Stevens Capital LP invested in 64,424 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability invested in 110,285 shares. Synovus Corp reported 0.1% stake. Marshall Sullivan Incorporated Wa has invested 3.63% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Colony Ltd Liability Corp owns 214,617 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Company owns 7,813 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.01% or 464 shares in its portfolio. 2,910 were reported by First Mercantile Trust. Bb&T has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Reynders Mcveigh Cap holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 186,831 shares. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 663,223 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Indiana Tru And Inv Management Co has invested 2.3% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).