Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Holding Held by Gemmer Asset Management Llc; Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) Stock Price Rose While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Increased Stake

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.33. About 2.86 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) by 364.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 53,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,311 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 14,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Smucker J M Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.77. About 1.08 million shares traded or 34.48% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, considering sale of Pillsbury; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa2 Rating Of J.M. Smucker On Ainsworth Announcement; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Barry C. Dunaway, Head of Pet Food and Pet Snacks, to Retire; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal

