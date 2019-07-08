Intl Bus Machines (IBM) Shareholder Lynch & Associates Upped Holding by $351,372 as Stock Value Declined; Skytop Capital Management Upped Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position by $2.32 Million

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 330,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 818,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 888,084 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intl Bus Machines Corp (IBM) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 2,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,824 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 42,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intl Bus Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 1.81M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.