Intevac (IVAC) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $656,400; Royce Value Trust (RVT) Holder Bulldog Investors Has Lowered Stake by $524,498

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 40,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 70,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 110,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 294,096 shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intevac Inc (IVAC) by 357.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 109,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intevac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 33,602 shares traded. Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has risen 20.65% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Rev $18M; 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intevac Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVAC); 28/03/2018 lntevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 16/05/2018 – Intevac May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 23/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 15/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $49,200 activity. $52,400 worth of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was bought by Moniz James P on Tuesday, May 7. 10,000 shares were bought by DURY DAVID S, worth $50,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold IVAC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 6.22% more from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 312,609 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Teton Advsr stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% or 99,814 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 71,100 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 16,200 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 146,265 shares. Spark Invest Lc has invested 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Texas-based King Luther Capital Corp has invested 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 617 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). State Street stated it has 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Needham Limited Liability invested in 0.29% or 140,000 shares. Blair William And Il reported 10,000 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 40,400 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A by 309,400 shares to 341,313 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT).