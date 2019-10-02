Intevac Inc. (IVAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) and nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac Inc. 5 0.00 22.46M 0.25 20.56 nVent Electric plc 21 1.70 154.65M 1.30 19.01

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intevac Inc. and nVent Electric plc. nVent Electric plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Intevac Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Intevac Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than nVent Electric plc, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac Inc. 446,520,874.75% 7.5% 5.3% nVent Electric plc 728,107,344.63% 8.8% 5.2%

Liquidity

Intevac Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, nVent Electric plc which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Intevac Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to nVent Electric plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Intevac Inc. and nVent Electric plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 nVent Electric plc 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 39.72% for Intevac Inc. with average price target of $7. Meanwhile, nVent Electric plc’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 14.37%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Intevac Inc. seems more appealing than nVent Electric plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intevac Inc. and nVent Electric plc are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 87.8% respectively. 3.2% are Intevac Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of nVent Electric plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intevac Inc. 5.11% 8.21% 3.21% -3.02% 14.22% -1.72% nVent Electric plc -1.7% -0.92% -10.96% -0.8% -7.91% 10.37%

For the past year Intevac Inc. had bearish trend while nVent Electric plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors nVent Electric plc beats Intevac Inc.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems used in various steps in the manufacture of solar cells, including fabricating electrical contacts and conductor layers, depositing reflective layers, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment also INTEVAC VERTEX display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which provide high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications. Its products include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the Hoffman, Schroff, Caddy, Erico, Raychem, and Tracer brands. It markets its products through distributors, including electrical distributors and maintenance contractors, as well as directly to customers, such as companies and independent sub-contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.