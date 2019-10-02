Intevac Inc. (IVAC) and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Comparison side by side

As Diversified Electronics businesses, Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac Inc. 5 0.00 22.46M 0.25 20.56 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 33 -3.93 33.22M 2.71 13.34

Table 1 highlights Intevac Inc. and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Intevac Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Intevac Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intevac Inc. and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac Inc. 446,290,187.97% 7.5% 5.3% Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 100,000,000.00% 17.9% 14.3%

Volatility and Risk

Intevac Inc.’s 0.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intevac Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intevac Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intevac Inc. and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Intevac Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.86% and an $7 average price target. Competitively Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has an average price target of $46, with potential upside of 30.05%. Based on the results shown earlier, Intevac Inc. is looking more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.8% of Intevac Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.2% of Intevac Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.4% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intevac Inc. 5.11% 8.21% 3.21% -3.02% 14.22% -1.72% Silicon Motion Technology Corporation -14.16% -20.28% -0.85% -7.18% -31.43% 4.93%

For the past year Intevac Inc. has -1.72% weaker performance while Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has 4.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation beats Intevac Inc. on 9 of the 15 factors.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems used in various steps in the manufacture of solar cells, including fabricating electrical contacts and conductor layers, depositing reflective layers, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment also INTEVAC VERTEX display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which provide high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips and handset RF ICs. The companyÂ’s products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its products under the SMI, Shannon Systems, Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and FCI brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.