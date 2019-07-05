inTEST (INTT) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Cut Encana (ECA) Holding

Analysts expect inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 108.82% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. After having $0.14 EPS previously, inTEST Corporation’s analysts see -121.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 15,897 shares traded. inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) has declined 22.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.75% the S&P500. Some Historical INTT News: 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS $21.8 MLN VS $11.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – InTEST 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 08/03/2018 – inTEST 4Q Rev $19.4M; 08/03/2018 – InTEST Sees 1Q Rev $18M-$19M; 08/03/2018 – InTEST Sees 1Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – InTEST Sees 1Q EPS 14c-EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.31; 22/05/2018 – inTEST Announces Expansion of Ambrell Corporation to New Rochester, NY Location; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY NET REV $19.4 MLN VS $10.3 MLN

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 5.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 215,100 shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock rose 5.31%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 3.75M shares with $27.19M value, down from 3.97M last quarter. Encana Corp now has $6.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 10.41 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $283.26M for 6.14 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Encana had 14 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by GMP Securities. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold inTEST Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.24 million shares or 1.15% less from 5.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp holds 27,537 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) for 174,976 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) or 400 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab accumulated 9 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0.03% or 394,400 shares. 51,647 are owned by Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 182,823 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nokomis Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 440,750 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has 0% invested in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,770 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 124 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 31,576 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd has 0% invested in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) for 81,580 shares.