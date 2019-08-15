inTEST Corporation (INTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) and Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). The two are both Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio inTEST Corporation 6 0.62 N/A 0.41 11.02 Silicon Laboratories Inc. 94 5.32 N/A 0.61 183.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for inTEST Corporation and Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Laboratories Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than inTEST Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. inTEST Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has inTEST Corporation and Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets inTEST Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 5.9% Silicon Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.01 beta means inTEST Corporation’s volatility is 1.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Silicon Laboratories Inc. has beta of 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

inTEST Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Silicon Laboratories Inc. are 6.5 and 5.9 respectively. Silicon Laboratories Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to inTEST Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for inTEST Corporation and Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score inTEST Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Silicon Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s consensus target price is $125, while its potential upside is 21.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.3% of inTEST Corporation shares and 96% of Silicon Laboratories Inc. shares. 4.1% are inTEST Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Silicon Laboratories Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) inTEST Corporation -0.88% -3.21% -33.09% -37.86% -37.95% -26.1% Silicon Laboratories Inc. -1.35% 6.84% 6.87% 46.01% 18.24% 42.38%

For the past year inTEST Corporation has -26.1% weaker performance while Silicon Laboratories Inc. has 42.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Silicon Laboratories Inc. beats inTEST Corporation.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal, mechanical, and electrical products for use in the testing of integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, inTEST Thermal Solutions and inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products. The inTEST Thermal Solutions segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, and Thermonics temperature conditioning products. Its products are used to test semiconductor wafers and ICs, electronic components and assemblies, mechanical assemblies, and electromechanical assemblies. The inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products segment provides in2 and Cobal Series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products that protect the interface contacts and ensure repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or IC handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in the testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs by semiconductor manufacturers, and in the front-end and back-end testing of ICs. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through ATE manufacturers, independent sales representatives, and distributors to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly houses, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company offers infrastructure products, such as timing devices; and multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices. Further, it provides access products, including ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for VoIP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. The company primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.