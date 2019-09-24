Interxion Holdings (INXN) Share Value Rose While Adelante Capital Management Lifted Holding by $7.23 Million; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding Has Raised by Mcrae Capital Management Inc

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 12,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 103,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, up from 91,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 3.45 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holdings (INXN) by 238.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 95,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 135,045 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $79.38. About 281,355 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 103,880 are owned by Mcrae Cap Management. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd has 7,200 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 9,900 are held by Systematic Finance Lp. Benin Management holds 0.35% or 8,180 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated stated it has 48,036 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 15,805 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Company holds 387,924 shares. Moreover, Icm Asset Mgmt Wa has 11.5% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 153,600 shares. Sabal Tru accumulated 2,048 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 135,974 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 18,127 shares. Motco holds 0.03% or 2,828 shares. Westchester Mngmt reported 52 shares. 8.90M were reported by Pershing Square Capital L P. Moreover, National Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apartment Investment & Manag by 202,788 shares to 634,576 shares, valued at $31.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 87,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG).