Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Cut Its Position; 3M Co (MMM) Position Upped by Montag A & Associates Inc

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 8,772 shares as the company's stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,686 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 21,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $173.27. About 1.15M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) by 82.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc analyzed 250,046 shares as the company's stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,855 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 304,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 216,338 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. INXN’s profit will be $11.50M for 118.48 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 256,093 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $27.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 74,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO).

