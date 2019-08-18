Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) Holder Driehaus Capital Management Has Raised Position by $310,200 as Shares Rose; As Take (TTWO) Shares Rose, Holder Nomura Holdings Cut Position

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $956,000, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 1.50 million shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 25,600 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 569,378 shares traded or 22.96% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “InterXion Holding’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Sees Indications of Hyperscale Recovery (EQIX) (INXN) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 159,439 shares to 159,193 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 103,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,156 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 217,198 shares to 397,198 shares, valued at $47.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).