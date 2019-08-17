InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With j2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) and j2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), both competing one another are Internet Software & Services companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterXion Holding N.V. 70 0.00 N/A 0.44 172.31 j2 Global Inc. 86 3.21 N/A 2.88 30.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. j2 Global Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than InterXion Holding N.V. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. is currently more expensive than j2 Global Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterXion Holding N.V. 0.00% 4.4% 1.2% j2 Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

InterXion Holding N.V. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, j2 Global Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InterXion Holding N.V. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, j2 Global Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. j2 Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InterXion Holding N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for InterXion Holding N.V. and j2 Global Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InterXion Holding N.V. 0 0 3 3.00 j2 Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.26% for InterXion Holding N.V. with consensus target price of $75.75. Meanwhile, j2 Global Inc.’s consensus target price is $95, while its potential upside is 14.96%. The data provided earlier shows that j2 Global Inc. appears more favorable than InterXion Holding N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InterXion Holding N.V. and j2 Global Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 0%. 1.7% are InterXion Holding N.V.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.8% of j2 Global Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InterXion Holding N.V. -0.69% -0.28% 8.5% 26.94% 16.28% 39.03% j2 Global Inc. -2.13% -0.7% 3.08% 21.11% 5.54% 28.41%

For the past year InterXion Holding N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than j2 Global Inc.

Summary

j2 Global Inc. beats InterXion Holding N.V. on 7 of the 12 factors.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; power backup services; and connectivity services that allow its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customersÂ’ equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It also provides managed services comprising systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support services, data back-up, and storage services. The company offers its services to digital media and distribution, enterprises, financial services sectors, system integrators, cloud providers, and connectivity providers through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 45 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. In addition, the company is involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations. This segment provides online fax services under the eFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer names; on-demand voice and unified communications services under the eVoice and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, and SugarSync names; hosted email security, email encryption, and email filtering and archival services under the FuseMail name; email marketing services under the Campaigner name; and cloud-based customer relationship management solutions under the CampaignerCRM name. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of Web properties, including PCMag.com, IGN.com, Speedtest.net, AskMen.com, TechBargains.com, Offers.com, and Everydayhealth.com that offer technology products, gaming and lifestyle products and services, news and commentary related products, speed testing for Internet and network connections, and online deals and discounts for consumers, as well as professional networking tools, targeted emails, and white papers for IT professionals. This segment also sells display and video advertising solutions, as well as targets advertising across the Internet; sells business-to-business leads for IT vendors; promotes deals and discounts on its Web properties for consumers; and licenses the right to use PCMag's Editors' Choice logo and other copyrighted editorial content to businesses. The company was formerly known as j2 Global Communications, Inc. and changed its name to j2 Global, Inc. in December 2011. j2 Global, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.