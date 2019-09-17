Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Stock Value Rose While Tensile Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.28 Million; Holder Alpine Associates Management Has Raised Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 91,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 784,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.28M, up from 692,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $104.2. About 133,226 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 600,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.68 million, down from 630,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $78.81. About 226,654 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71M for 140.73 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 119,500 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $114.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

