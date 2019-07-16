Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Stock Rose While Tensile Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined While Trillium Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $5.68 Million

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 45,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, down from 127,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $121.48. About 1.60 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 461,790 shares traded or 3.04% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,303 shares to 77,334 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,286 shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment LP owns 31,520 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Group Inc Inc One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Guardian Life Co Of America holds 0.01% or 730 shares. Page Arthur B holds 3.3% or 31,222 shares. Dorsey Whitney Co Limited Liability Com invested in 4,763 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 3,063 are owned by Lmr Ptnrs Llp. Cap Research Glob Invsts owns 552,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Benedict Fincl Advsrs Inc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt stated it has 110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding has 1.24M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 3,832 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Llc invested 3.99% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.14% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Automobile Association has invested 0.27% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 362,531 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95 million for 32.31 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 84,000 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $61.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc by 158,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.07M shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS).