Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stock Rose While Riverpark Advisors Has Increased Holding by $875,886; Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lifted Fedex (FDX) Position

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 50.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 13,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,528 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.09. About 482,926 shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 7,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,373 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 33,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $164.19. About 5.31 million shares traded or 149.95% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23,263 shares to 6,227 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 17,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,290 shares, and cut its stake in Hfe Usa Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,511 shares. Scotia Capital has 0.16% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bokf Na owns 28,348 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Private Mngmt Grp reported 125,379 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 7,250 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 46,723 shares. Boston Family Office Lc stated it has 13,637 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Hamel holds 0.2% or 2,447 shares. Eastern Bancshares reported 2,828 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bryn Mawr Tru Communication invested in 15,422 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 28,428 shares. Captrust Finance has 0.26% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cap Impact Limited holds 0.86% or 12,188 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 179,928 shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $721,286 activity. 7,000 FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares with value of $1.14 million were bought by STEINER DAVID P.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,200 shares to 43,719 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,656 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).