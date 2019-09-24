Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake Upped by Wasatch Advisors Inc; As Occidental Petrol. (OXY) Market Value Declined, Exane Derivatives Raised Holding by $3.50 Billion

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Occidental Petrol. (OXY) by 148019.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 69,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 69,616 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50 billion, up from 47 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Occidental Petrol. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 6.32M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 468,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.84M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.35. About 303,712 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of stock. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. The insider Dillon Kenneth bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fmr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2.04 million shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd stated it has 85,483 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 29,987 shares. Johnson Financial invested in 200 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Srb reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Yorktown Research Company reported 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 309,397 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested in 466,216 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hgk Asset accumulated 94,140 shares. Intact Investment holds 56,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 53,918 shares. Stack Fincl Inc holds 0.89% or 158,014 shares in its portfolio.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) by 68,390 shares to 5,070 shares, valued at $241.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern (NYSE:SO) by 42,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,668 shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche Bank (Call) (NYSE:DB).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 12,205 shares to 244,080 shares, valued at $118.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 108,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM).