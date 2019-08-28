Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake Maintained by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc; Dnb Asset Management As Has Lifted Its Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Holding by $47.64 Million

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 8,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 101,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 262,963 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 610 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 21,410 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67B, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Arthur J Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 523,412 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc

