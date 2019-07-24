Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake Lifted by Harber Asset Management Llc; Third Avenue Management Increases Holding in Hawaiian Holdings (HA)

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 19,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 272,594 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19 million, up from 253,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 491,010 shares traded or 5.53% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 174,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 699,342 shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 27.53% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 12/03/2018 – HA SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 5.0%, SAW UP 3.0% TO UP 5.0%; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 ASMS UP 4.0 PCT TO UP 7.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ASMS 4.73 BLN VS 4.52 BLN; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ECONOMIC FUEL COST PER GALLON $2.05 TO $2.15 & ON GAAP BASIS $2.12 TO $2.22; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS 56c; 03/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Traffic Up 6.3% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM 12.93 CENTS VS 12.47 CENTS; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 85.2% VS 84.0%

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 14,188 shares to 282,687 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 21,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,819 shares, and cut its stake in Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). 198,093 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated. State Bank Of New York Mellon owns 822,159 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 34,132 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0% or 37,792 shares. Midas Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 90,000 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 596,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 126,186 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation holds 63 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 104,303 shares. Swiss Bank holds 22,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Morgan Stanley has 26,357 shares. 195,411 were reported by Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Limited Co.