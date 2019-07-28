Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Stake Held by Tensile Capital Management Llc; Discovery (DISCA) Stock Declined While Gamco Investors Et Al Lowered Its Stake by $1.24 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 716,004 shares traded or 48.69% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 46,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.07 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 2.81M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp New/Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS) by 375,000 shares to 756,525 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) by 257,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 12,350 shares to 44,350 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 30,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.