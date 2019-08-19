Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shares Rose While Riverpark Capital Management Boosted Holding by $2.24 Million; Marketfield Asset Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $4.31 Million as Share Value Rose

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 33,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 139,857 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, up from 105,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 564,561 shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 46.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 36,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,406 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, down from 79,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,798 shares to 54,165 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 54,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,930 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability accumulated 1.6% or 29,748 shares. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Twin Cap Management holds 3.99% or 687,130 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Lc holds 2.7% or 81,766 shares. Charter Tru has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 3.68% stake. Kcm Inv Advsr Lc holds 2.59% or 339,181 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca, a California-based fund reported 80,108 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Com reported 5.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckhead Capital Lc holds 100,181 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 2.48% or 125,380 shares. Cohen & Steers Incorporated owns 100,605 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.11M shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc has 9.89M shares.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.